Behind the Hedges: Carmen Marc Valvo Lists Mecox Bay Home

Behind the Hedges: Carmen Marc Valvo Lists Mecox Bay Home
111 Pointe Mecox Lane, Bridgehampton. Photo: Via Sotheby's
September 14, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…
Fashion designer Carmen Marc Valvo has listed his Mecox Bay home. The bayfront house is 4,500 square feet on one acre of land, with a gunite pool, several gardens, a built-in barbecue, a pool house, wine cellar and dock with a detached garage that houses a full bath. Listed by Beate Moore at Sotheby’s, the asking price is $8.25 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

hedges logo

Related Articles

mecoxBehind the Hedges: A Mecox Farm Courtesy Sotheby'sBehind the Hedges Digest: Beauty in Southampton & More Aerial view of John McEnroe's estateBehind the Hedges: John McEnroe Sells Southampton Estate Sotheby'sBehind the Hedges: An Updated Home in East Hampton

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo