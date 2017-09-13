Behind the Hedges: A Farmhouse on Main Road

Behind the Hedges: A Farmhouse on Main Road
25825 Main Road, Orient. Photo: Daniel Gale Sotheby's
September 13, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…
A farmhouse built in the 1830s is up for sale in Orient. Located on Route 25, the lovely home has a few drawbacks—namely the long, narrow galley kitchen and the small size (1626 square feet). But the good may outweigh the bad in this case. In addition to the main house (three bedrooms and two baths), there’s a two-story barn with two half-baths, a deck and pool. The property is listed for $1.175 million by Janet Markarian at Daniel Gale/Sotheby’s. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

hedges logo

Related Articles

Courtesy Sotheby'sBehind the Hedges Digest: Beauty in Southampton & More Paul Simon's house almost went over a cliff. Literally.Behind the Hedges: Paul Simon’s Cliffside Dilemma Further Lane houseBehind the Hedges: A Discount on Further Lane Courtesy Behind the HedgesBehind the Hedges: Sagaponack Home for $5 Million

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo