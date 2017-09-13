Behind the Hedges: A Farmhouse on Main Road

by Behind the Hedges

A farmhouse built in the 1830s is up for sale in Orient. Located on Route 25, the lovely home has a few drawbacks—namely the long, narrow galley kitchen and the small size (1626 square feet). But the good may outweigh the bad in this case. In addition to the main house (three bedrooms and two baths), there’s a two-story barn with two half-baths, a deck and pool. The property is listed for $1.175 million by Janet Markarian at Daniel Gale/Sotheby’s. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com