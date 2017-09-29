Behind the Hedges: Hampton Bays A-Frame

by Behind the Hedges

Check out this A-frame house in Hampton Bays. A style that peaked in popularity between the mid-1950s and 1970s, most of them have long since been bulldozed for more traditional house styles. Still, they’re charming! This one is 1,700 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on .34 of an acre. The property also comes with a private deed to the right of way to the Shinnecock bay beach. This A-frame is asking $849,000. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com