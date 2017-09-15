Behind the Hedges: A Horse-Friendly House in Riverhead

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…

Horse lovers, listen up! This property in Riverhead has three barns, the newest one built in 2012. The barn offers 20 oversized stalls that are spacious enough for a mare and a foal. There are two indoor stalls, a vetting area, a fire detection system, an indoor riding arena and more. The main house has three bedrooms and two baths on 19.3 acres of property. Not bad! The property is listed at $2.89 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com