Behind the Hedges: A Horse-Friendly House in Riverhead
1258 Middle Road, Riverhead. Photo: Via NestSeekers
September 15, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Horse lovers, listen up! This property in Riverhead has three barns, the newest one built in 2012. The barn offers 20 oversized stalls that are spacious enough for a mare and a foal. There are two indoor stalls, a vetting area, a fire detection system, an indoor riding arena and more. The main house has three bedrooms and two baths on 19.3 acres of property. Not bad! The property is listed at $2.89 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

