Behind the Hedges: Colson Whitehead Buys East Hampton House
107 Swamp Road, East Hampton. Photo: Via Sotheby's
September 26, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Another week, another big name buying in the Hamptons. This time it’s author Colson Whitehead, who won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award for his novel The Underground Railroad. Whitehead and his wife, literary agent Julie Barer, have purchased a sleek, modern house in the northwest woods of East Hampton. The house is 4,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on two acres of land, with a pool in the back. The last asking price was $2.25 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

