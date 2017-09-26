Behind the Hedges: Colson Whitehead Buys East Hampton House

by Behind the Hedges

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…

Another week, another big name buying in the Hamptons. This time it’s author Colson Whitehead, who won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award for his novel The Underground Railroad. Whitehead and his wife, literary agent Julie Barer, have purchased a sleek, modern house in the northwest woods of East Hampton. The house is 4,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on two acres of land, with a pool in the back. The last asking price was $2.25 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com