Behind the Hedges: Georgica Vintage, Sag Harbor History and More

by Behind the Hedges

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…

This Georgica property, built in 1900, is on 1.1 acres of land, has a round pool, 5,000 squart-foot house, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, interiors designed by Mica Ertegun and more. Originally listed for over $10 million, the price is now a measly $5.395 million. Why hasn’t it sold yet? Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

ALSO:

A historic whaling captain’s home in Sag Harbor was recently renovated, and what a beauty it’s turned into. Owned by Captain Shamgar Huntington Slate of the whale ship Neptune in 1841, the home is now 4,500 square feet, with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a brand-new kitchen, a picket fence, gunite pool and pool house. It’s on the market for $6.235 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com