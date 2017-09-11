Behind the Hedges: A Gut Reno in Water Mill

Behind the Hedges: A Gut Reno in Water Mill
10 Holly Lane, Water Mill. Photo: Via Bespoke
September 11, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

This gut reno of a 90s property in Water Mill has been on the market for nearly two years. The street it’s on, Holly Lane, is for sale, which could be a factor in why it’s not selling. At any rate, this lovely spot is now $1.5 million lower than its original asking price. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

