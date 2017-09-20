Behind the Hedges: Jackie Kennedy’s Lasata Summer Home Cuts Price By $5 Million

Behind the Hedges: Jackie Kennedy’s Lasata Summer Home Cuts Price By $5 Million
121 Further Lane, East Hampton. Photo: Via Elliman
September 20, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s childhood summer home, Lasata, has been on the market since May of this year. Originally, the house and 11 acres of land were listed for $52 million, but after several price cuts, the property is now at $42 million. The house has 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, two half-baths on 8500 square feet. There’s a one-bedroom guest house, two-bedroom pool house and detached garage. Lasata was built in the Arts and Crafts style around 1915 and was originally owned by the Bouvier family. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

hedges logo

Related Articles

Further Lane houseBehind the Hedges: A Discount on Further Lane Behind the Hedges: A Norman Jaffe in East Hampton 209 Further Lane in East Hampton is dropping in priceBehind the Hedges: Ellen Schwarzman’s Further Lane Home Down to $8.85M Behind the Hedges: 23 Chauncey Close in East Hampton

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo