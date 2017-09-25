Behind the Hedges: Modern Home In Sag Harbor

11 Eastville Avenue, Sag Harbor. Photo: Via Sotheby's
September 25, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Check out this new build in Sag Harbor. Classy and modern, this house is 4,200 square feet on a .24 acre plot. There are 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a gunite pool, a covered terrace, three fireplaces and white marble adorning the kitchen and bathrooms. This sleek house, listed by Patrick Mclaughlin and Gioia DiPaolo at Sotheby’s for $3.795 million, is in walking distance of Havens Beach and Main Street. Read more at BehindtheHedges.comhedges logo

