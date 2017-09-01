Behind the Hedges: Southampton Summer Cottage for $29.5 Million

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

AN ORIGINAL SOUTHAMPTON SUMMER COTTAGE IS YOURS FOR $29.5 MILLION

This original Southampton summer colony house was built in 1899 for Alonzo Castle Monson (1822-1902) and named “Mon Repos,” “my place of rest” in French. After his death (he had no children), it was purchased by Virginia Beggs Carnegie (1878-1952), who was married to Andrew Carnegie’s nephew. She and her husband re-named the house “Clyden,” after the Clyde river in Scotland near the Carnegies’ birthplace. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com