Get Your Cuts at Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Butchers

by Dan's Best of the Best

Our celebration of the East End’s best meats continues with a rundown of Dan’s Best of the Best Butchers in the Hamptons and North Fork. Whether it’s beef, pork, chicken or something more exotic, the 2016 winners in the Butcher category have what you need. Trust our readers and try their favorites, as elected in last year’s contest.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

Citarella (all locations)

East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton

631-726-3636, citarella.com

Gold

Justin’s Chop Shop

214 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-5532, justinschopshop.com

Silver

Village Prime Meat Shoppe

495 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-8071, sonnysprimemeats.com

Bronze

Peconic Prime Meats

235 North Sea Road, Southampton

631-488-4697, Facebook

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Wayside Market

55575 Route 25, Southold

631-765-3575, meatmarketsouthold.com

Gold

My Butcher Meat Shop Wading River

6278 Route 25A, Wading River

631-929-1000, mybutcherwadingriver.com