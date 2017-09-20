Get Your Cuts at Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Butchers

Our celebration of the East End’s best meats continues with a rundown of Dan’s Best of the Best Butchers in the Hamptons and North Fork. Whether it’s beef, pork, chicken or something more exotic, the 2016 winners in the Butcher category have what you need. Trust our readers and try their favorites, as elected in last year’s contest.
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
Citarella (all locations)
East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton
631-726-3636, citarella.com
Gold
Justin’s Chop Shop
214 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-5532, justinschopshop.com
Silver
Village Prime Meat Shoppe
495 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-8071, sonnysprimemeats.com
Bronze
Peconic Prime Meats
235 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-488-4697, Facebook
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Wayside Market
55575 Route 25, Southold
631-765-3575, meatmarketsouthold.com
Gold
My Butcher Meat Shop Wading River
6278 Route 25A, Wading River
631-929-1000, mybutcherwadingriver.com