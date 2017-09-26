Try Dan’s Best of the Best Muffins in the Hamptons and North Fork

Photo: Brent Hofacker/123RF
September 26, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

Oh, do you know the muffin man? Dan’s Best of the Best voters know! For those in search of the finest muffins in the Hamptons and North Fork, this handy list has the answers, and they’re not on Drury Lane. Trust our readers and try their favorites, as elected in last year’s contest.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 voting is now underway. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork! Write-in votes are now over.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum
The Golden Pear
2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-1100, goldenpearcafe.com

Gold
Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

Silver
Wendy’s Deli
55 Middle Road, Mattituck
631-298-1500

Bronze
Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
30 Hampton Road, Southampton
631-204-1701, blueduckbakerycafe.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
56275 Main Road, Southold
631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Gold
Wendy’s Deli
55 Middle Road, Mattituck
631-298-1500

Silver
Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs
1612 Main Road, Jamesport
631-722-4999, jundaspastry.com

Bronze
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

