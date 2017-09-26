Try Dan’s Best of the Best Muffins in the Hamptons and North Fork

Oh, do you know the muffin man? Dan’s Best of the Best voters know! For those in search of the finest muffins in the Hamptons and North Fork, this handy list has the answers, and they’re not on Drury Lane. Trust our readers and try their favorites, as elected in last year’s contest.
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
The Golden Pear
2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-1100, goldenpearcafe.com
Gold
Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com
Silver
Wendy’s Deli
55 Middle Road, Mattituck
631-298-1500
Bronze
Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
30 Hampton Road, Southampton
631-204-1701, blueduckbakerycafe.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
56275 Main Road, Southold
631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com
Gold
Wendy’s Deli
55 Middle Road, Mattituck
631-298-1500
Silver
Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs
1612 Main Road, Jamesport
631-722-4999, jundaspastry.com
Bronze
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com