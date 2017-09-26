Try Dan’s Best of the Best Muffins in the Hamptons and North Fork

by Dan's Best of the Best

Oh, do you know the muffin man? Dan’s Best of the Best voters know! For those in search of the finest muffins in the Hamptons and North Fork, this handy list has the answers, and they’re not on Drury Lane. Trust our readers and try their favorites, as elected in last year’s contest.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 voting is now underway. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork! Write-in votes are now over.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

The Golden Pear

2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-1100, goldenpearcafe.com

Gold

Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

Silver

Wendy’s Deli

55 Middle Road, Mattituck

631-298-1500

Bronze

Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

30 Hampton Road, Southampton

631-204-1701, blueduckbakerycafe.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

56275 Main Road, Southold

631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Gold

Wendy’s Deli

55 Middle Road, Mattituck

631-298-1500

Silver

Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

1612 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-4999, jundaspastry.com

Bronze

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com