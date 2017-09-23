Demonstrators Speak Out for Mute Swans – Call Them ‘Not Talkative’

Demonstrators Speak Out for Mute Swans – Call Them ‘Not Talkative’
Photo: baloo2/123RF
September 23, 2017 by Daniel Koontz

While the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) has ruled out culling the local mute swan population, the decision hasn’t satisfied all local advocates for the birds—some of whom staged a demonstration in Sag Harbor on Monday.

Police were called to keep the peace.

At issue was the continued reference to the swans as being “mute,” a term which advocates identify asunnecessarily “demeaning and discriminatory.” Protestors demanded that officials hereafter refer to the waterfowl as “not talkative.”

Officials are considering the advocates’ demands.

Read More Tales from the Hamptons Police Blotter

Related Articles

Casual Friday statute enforced in Sag HarborPolice Arrest Three for Breaking Casual Friday Laws in Sag Harbor Hamptons Police Department JuicyTop 10 Most Read Hamptons Police Blotter Stories of 2016 Harborfest had a visit from a real live whaleReal Whale Appears at Harborfest 2017 Whaleboat Races Leaf blower kidLeaf Blowers Blast Local Kids off Course from School in Sag Harbor

BACK TO Police Blotter

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo