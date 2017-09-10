Don’t Trash the East End Waters! Recycle!

September 10, 2017 by Leo Psaros

Autumn on The End is filled with sunshine and outdoor fun. Help wildlife enjoy the great outdoors too. According to the nonprofit Sea Shepard, over 1,000,000 marine birds and over 100,000 marine animals die each year as a result of ingesting plastic pollution. Sea turtles are now ingesting twice the plastic they were 25 years ago. Montauk school children are behind an effort to make Montauk the first plastic-straw-free resort town, in order to reduce dangerous waste. It’s vital for you to do your part to recycle and dispose of waste properly. Here on the East End, recycling is free at these locations:

Montauk: 365 Montauk Highway

Sag Harbor: 1404 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpk. Southampton: 1370 Majors Path

The East Hampton Recycling & Disposal Center at 260 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton charges $115 for an annual permit. Without a permit there is a $20 fee per drop-off.

All of our South Fork recycling centers accept these materials:

Steel and Aluminum cans
#1 and #2 Plastic containers without caps
Glass bottles and jars
Corrugated Cardboard
Newspaper
Mixed Paper*
Clothing
Electronics

Batteries are accepted at East Hampton and Montauk centers, but not at Southampton or Sag Harbor.

*Giftwrap and pizza boxes are not recyclable materials.

For questions about recycling and disposal in Suffolk County, call 631-852-4205.

