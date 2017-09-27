Five Fabulous Foodie Finds in Westhampton Beach

by Stacy Dermont

So you’ve loaded up your tote bags with glorious produce, cheese, bread and eggs at the Westhampton Beach Farmers Market and you’re about to head home to cook up a storm. But…maybe…the cook could use a snack, a little pick-me-up before embarking on a home culinary adventure. Or maybe your big meal plans could use a little something special. What to do? While in Westhampton Beach, you’re totally covered!

Hash It Out

Locals know how to start the day right. A choice choice: Corned Beef Hash for breakfast at Eckart’s. Eckart’s Luncheonette at 162 Mill Road (631-288-9491) is purported to offer THE best breakfast and coffee. So give it a try, you might just become a regular and call the place “Red’s,” after its longtime proprietor. Eckart’s has been in business since 1911 and is currently run by the family’s fourth generation of friendly hosts, servers and cooks. Breakfast is served all day, alongside lunch and dinner options. Did we mention their Moon Doggie burger?

Please sir, may I have s’mores?

​At the Hampton Chocolate Factory, 77 Main Street in Westhampton Beach (and 117 Main Street in Greenport)—as seen on Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons—you can always get “s’more” chocolate treats that are kosher and preservative-free. Creations that fuse luxury and classic tastes into a collection of artisanal chocolates that embody the unique Hamptons lifestyle, one delicious bite at a time…hamptonchocolatefactory.com

Wing Ding

At 85 Montauk Highway—Boom! Burger—you can customize your wings order and mix sauces, like honey mustard and hot sauce, for example. Or…Old Bay and “Nuclear!” Do you dream of your ideal burger? Single boom, double boom, triple boom, veggie burger! Top ’em off with the usual or perhaps with some chorizo, a fried egg, ham, olives, garlic butter, pineapple, Buffalo chicken, sauerkraut, crispy onions, peanut butter, horse radish, salsa and/or sour cream. boomburgerwhb.com Also located on Main Road in Mattituck.

Let Them Eat Cake

At Beach Bakery Café on Main Street you can drink coffee all day at their kosher dairy luncheonette, order up a bounty of baked goods from their bakery and generally pass into a blissed–out sugar high on a wealth of goodies like their pumpkin muffins, strawberry cheese croissant, hot cross buns, cakes-to-go and cinnamon buns. Take your time choosing a wedding cake, fingers crossed it’ll be your last! beachbakerycafe.com

Promising the Moon

For lunch, or when evening comes, check out Baby Moon. Since 1970, this restaurant has been serving the freshest seafood and incredible Southern Italian dishes. The new management has kept it true to its roots—family-oriented comfort food and low-carb options in lodge-like digs. babymoon-restaurant.com