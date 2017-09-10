Gwyneth Paltrow Poses for ‘Goop’ Magazine Cover

by SOTH Team

East Ender Gwyneth Paltrow will release the first-ever print edition of Goop this fall, and Paltrow herself will be the cover model. The provocative photo of Paltrow is sure to turn heads, as will the somewhat ironic headline, “Earth to Gwyneth.”

Check out the description of Goop from the official website:

The Premiere Issue of goop Magazine—released quarterly—unpacks healing modalities, clean beauty (makeup-bag detox included), and easy, nutrient-dense recipes. Inside, find deep-dives into crystals and mud masks, reiki and bee-venom treatments—in addition to a candid conversation with goop CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow. Plus, some useful takeaways: a do-anywhere Tracy Anderson workout, fall fashion recap, and a how-to for having better orgasms.

So it’s not exactly going to win any Pulitzers, but it sounds kind of fun! Goop will retail for $14.95 and release quarterly.