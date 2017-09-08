Hamptonites Alec Baldwin, Debra Messing to Present Emmy Awards

by SOTH Team

Hamptons celebrity residents Alec Baldwin and Debra Messing, along with some high profile visitors to our shores, have been confirmed as presenters at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards airing Sunday, September 17 on CBS.

According to Page Six, Hamptons fans Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon will also present, as will Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Scott and Riz Ahmed.

Ahmed appeared in a Montauk-set episode from the final season of HBO’s Girls this year, and it earned him a 2017 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Biel, who currently stars in USA’s The Sinner, recently joined husband Justin Timberlake on a weekend stay with Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen in Sagaponack—remember bro-biking?

Just three weeks ago, Witherspoon made her second trip to the Hamptons this summer for a screening of her new film Home Again, opening today, in East Hampton.

And Falco, of The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie fame, has long enjoyed time on the East End, including her April 9 Judy Berlin screening and Q&A for the Hamptons International Film Festival’s 25 Years: 25 Films series at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Even television’s undisputed queen, Oprah, has spent time in the Hamptons—her OWN network also produced Sag Harbor, a 2015 special about the historic whaling village.

In addition to presenting on September 18, Baldwin received 2017 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live) and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program (Match Game).

Messing’s Will & Grace revival season begins airing on NBC Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m.

The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert is hosting this year’s Emmys live on CBS Sunday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

Learn more about the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at emmys.com.