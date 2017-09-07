Hamptons Event Highlights: Hallockville Country Fair, Outdoor Art Show and More

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For a list of this weekend’s HarborFest activities, click here.
THEATER
JD Lawrence presents “Harriet, Rosa and Me”
When: September 8, 7 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: Playwright JD Lawrence brings this thought-provoking play to Southampton. Lawrence is the 2017 NAACP Legacy Award recipient.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
OUTDOORS
Ghost Town Hike
When: September 9, 10 a.m.
Where: Intersection of Northwest Road and Alewive Brooke Road, East Hampton
What: This easy-paced walk through the Lost Settlement at Northwest is sure to be an eye-opener. Learn about East Hampton’s forgotten sixth school district.
Contact: 631-375-2339, ehtps.org
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
The 37th Annual Hallockville Museum Farm Country Fair
When: September 9 & 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: Celebrate the North Fork with the whole family. See demonstrations of woodworking, weaving, boat building and rug hooking, peruse the 1930s quilt show and garden sale, take a guided tour of the historic buildings and more
Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com
2017 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival
When: September 9 & 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Gallery North, 90 Old Country Road, Setauket
What: Head to Setauket for this annual show, which has been held since 1965. View over 100 artists’ and artisans’ works and wares, see live art demonstrations, listen to live music and more.
Contact: 631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org
LECTURES
The Art of Collecting on the East End
When: September 10, 6 p.m.
Where: Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett
What: Gallerists Sara De Luca of Ille Arts and Kathryn Markel of Kathryn Markel Fine Arts, along with collector/dealer Norman Brosterman, explore how to build a personal art collection, large or small.
Contact: 631-267-3810, amaglibrary.org