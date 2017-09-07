Hamptons Event Highlights: Hallockville Country Fair, Outdoor Art Show and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For a list of this weekend’s HarborFest activities, click here.

THEATER

JD Lawrence presents “Harriet, Rosa and Me”

When: September 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Playwright JD Lawrence brings this thought-provoking play to Southampton. Lawrence is the 2017 NAACP Legacy Award recipient.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

OUTDOORS

Ghost Town Hike

When: September 9, 10 a.m.

Where: Intersection of Northwest Road and Alewive Brooke Road, East Hampton

What: This easy-paced walk through the Lost Settlement at Northwest is sure to be an eye-opener. Learn about East Hampton’s forgotten sixth school district.

Contact: 631-375-2339, ehtps.org

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

The 37th Annual Hallockville Museum Farm Country Fair

When: September 9 & 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: Celebrate the North Fork with the whole family. See demonstrations of woodworking, weaving, boat building and rug hooking, peruse the 1930s quilt show and garden sale, take a guided tour of the historic buildings and more

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

2017 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival

When: September 9 & 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Gallery North, 90 Old Country Road, Setauket

What: Head to Setauket for this annual show, which has been held since 1965. View over 100 artists’ and artisans’ works and wares, see live art demonstrations, listen to live music and more.

Contact: 631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org

LECTURES

The Art of Collecting on the East End

When: September 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett

What: Gallerists Sara De Luca of Ille Arts and Kathryn Markel of Kathryn Markel Fine Arts, along with collector/dealer Norman Brosterman, explore how to build a personal art collection, large or small.

Contact: 631-267-3810, amaglibrary.org