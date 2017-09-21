Hamptons Event Highlights: Sag Harbor Music, Steampunk and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

LIVE MUSIC

Sag Harbor American Music Festival

When: September 21–24

Where: Throughout Sag Harbor

What: Head to Sag Harbor for this weekend of free live music and fun for all ages. Enjoy local jazz, blues, roots, folk, pop and more.

Contact: sagharbormusic.org

ART

Odd Beauty: The Techno-Eccentric World of Steampunk Opening Reception

When: September 23, 5 p.m.; on view through November 12

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Art Donovan curates this ambitious, international Steampunk exhibition. Artists include Donovan, Tom Banwell, Dave Duros, Paige Gardner, Todd Sloane and others.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Read more about this event here.

AUCTION

11th Annual Birdhouse Auction

When: September 23, 4 p.m.

Where: Union Cantina, 49 Bowden Square, Southampton

What: Bid on birdhouses by 50 artists. Passed hors d’oeuvres will be served, along with a full bar. This year’s auction benefits Lucia’s Angels and The Coalition of Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and is in memory of Don Saco. Admission is $40.

Contact: 631-329-2811, karynmannixcontemporary.com

VARIETY

Wonderland After Hours

When: September 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Fabulous drag queen divas RaffaShow, Naomi and Rusty Nails perform this frivolous variety show, along with local musicians, singers and dancers. Presented by Our Fabulous Variety Show.

Contact: 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

WINERIES

Vine to Wine Tour

When: September 24, noon

Where: Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic

What: Take a mini viticulture workshop, learn winemaking techniques and explore the barrel cellar with owner and winemaker Anthony Sannino. The tour includes a wine tasting, cheese plate and more.

Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com