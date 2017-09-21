Hamptons Event Highlights: Sag Harbor Music, Steampunk and More

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Sag Harbor American Music Festival
When: September 21–24
Where: Throughout Sag Harbor
What: Head to Sag Harbor for this weekend of free live music and fun for all ages. Enjoy local jazz, blues, roots, folk, pop and more.
Contact: sagharbormusic.org
ART
Odd Beauty: The Techno-Eccentric World of Steampunk Opening Reception
When: September 23, 5 p.m.; on view through November 12
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: Art Donovan curates this ambitious, international Steampunk exhibition. Artists include Donovan, Tom Banwell, Dave Duros, Paige Gardner, Todd Sloane and others.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
AUCTION
11th Annual Birdhouse Auction
When: September 23, 4 p.m.
Where: Union Cantina, 49 Bowden Square, Southampton
What: Bid on birdhouses by 50 artists. Passed hors d’oeuvres will be served, along with a full bar. This year’s auction benefits Lucia’s Angels and The Coalition of Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and is in memory of Don Saco. Admission is $40.
Contact: 631-329-2811, karynmannixcontemporary.com
VARIETY
Wonderland After Hours
When: September 23, 9 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Fabulous drag queen divas RaffaShow, Naomi and Rusty Nails perform this frivolous variety show, along with local musicians, singers and dancers. Presented by Our Fabulous Variety Show.
Contact: 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org
WINERIES
Vine to Wine Tour
When: September 24, noon
Where: Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic
What: Take a mini viticulture workshop, learn winemaking techniques and explore the barrel cellar with owner and winemaker Anthony Sannino. The tour includes a wine tasting, cheese plate and more.
Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com