Hamptons Kids’ Events: Alice in Wonderland, Coloring and More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.



THEATER

“Alice Jr.”

When: September 23, 2 p.m.; September 24, 6 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: This youth production of Our Adventures in Wonderland tells the story of how Alice fights for imagination in a Wonderland that has been stripped of color and creativity. The show benefits The Fund for Ophthalmic Knowledge.

Contact: 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

FUN & GAMES

Lego Club

When: September 24, 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids can play with Lego and leave their works-in-progress to complete next time.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

ARTS & CRAFTS

Crayons, Chalk & Coloring

When: September 24, 3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. For ages 3 and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

PLAYTIME

Stories, Songs and Playtime

When: September 25, 10:30 a.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Children will hear a fun story, sing songs, dance and play with toys. For ages 1–4.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

TEENS

Teen Tuesdays

When: September 26, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Events and activities just for teens. Experiment with technology, get creative in the kitchen, and relax after school.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org