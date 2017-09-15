Hamptons Kids’ Events: Crayons, Lego and More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Crayons, Chalk & Coloring
When: September 15, 3:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
LEARNING
Touch a Truck
When: September 16, 11 a.m.
Where: Hampton Bays Fire Department, Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
What: Kids will have the opportunity to see, touch and explore heavy machinery and meet the firemen and others who build, protect and serve the community. Explore trucks from the Hampton Bays Fire, Police, Ambulance and Parks Departments.
Contact: 631-728-8585
FUN & GAMES
Lego Club
When: September 17, 10 a.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Kids can play with Lego and leave their works-in-progress to complete next time.
Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org
PLAYTIME
Stories, Songs and Playtime
When: September 18, 2:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Children will hear a fun story, sing songs, dance and play with toys. This event is appropriate for ages 1–4.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
COOKING
Chex Mix Challenge
When: September 19, 3:30 p.m.
Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton
What: Try out different combinations of breakfast cereal to see who can create the tastiest recipe.
Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org