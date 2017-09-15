Hamptons Kids’ Events: Crayons, Lego and More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.



ARTS & CRAFTS

Crayons, Chalk & Coloring

When: September 15, 3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

LEARNING

Touch a Truck

When: September 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Hampton Bays Fire Department, Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

What: Kids will have the opportunity to see, touch and explore heavy machinery and meet the firemen and others who build, protect and serve the community. Explore trucks from the Hampton Bays Fire, Police, Ambulance and Parks Departments.

Contact: 631-728-8585

FUN & GAMES

Lego Club

When: September 17, 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids can play with Lego and leave their works-in-progress to complete next time.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

PLAYTIME

Stories, Songs and Playtime

When: September 18, 2:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Children will hear a fun story, sing songs, dance and play with toys. This event is appropriate for ages 1–4.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

COOKING

Chex Mix Challenge

When: September 19, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Try out different combinations of breakfast cereal to see who can create the tastiest recipe.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org