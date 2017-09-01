Hamptons Kids’ Events: Snapping Turtles at SoFo and More

by What To Do

OUTDOORS

Andy’s Annual Prehistoric Monster Hunt

When: September 2, 10 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: The Snapping Turtle, which can grow to be three feet from head to tail and weight as much as 70 pounds, will be the main subject of this fun adventure. Get to know other turtles like the Eastern Painted Turtle and the Stinkpot Turtle.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

ARTS & CRAFTS

Black Walnut Ink Making

When: September 2, 10 a.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Historical Society, 101 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

What: Learn how to write with black walnut ink, which was used to write the Declaration of Independence. Learn how it’s made and try your hand at it.

Contact: 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org

PUPPETRY

“Tommy’s Space Adventure”

When: September 2, 11 a.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: Goat on a Boat at Bay Street Theater presents Art Puppet Theatre’s Tommy’s Space Adventure! Tommy loves books about outer space and aliens. When he meets Zeenon the Alien, he must stop mad scientist Dr. Lost N. Space from a nefarious plot.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baytreet.org

OUTDOORS

Farmer’s Helper

When: September 3, 10 a.m.

Where: The Green School, Sagaponack

What: Kids will learn how to care for animals big and small, like horses, pigs, chickens, sheep and more. This event is appropriate for ages 3–10; the exact location will be given upon registration.

Contact: 631-237-1148, theartfarms.org

FUN & GAMES

Lego Club

When: September 3, 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids can play with Lego and leave their works-in-progress to complete next time.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org