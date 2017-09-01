Hamptons Kids’ Events: Snapping Turtles at SoFo and More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
OUTDOORS
Andy’s Annual Prehistoric Monster Hunt
When: September 2, 10 a.m.
Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: The Snapping Turtle, which can grow to be three feet from head to tail and weight as much as 70 pounds, will be the main subject of this fun adventure. Get to know other turtles like the Eastern Painted Turtle and the Stinkpot Turtle.
Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org
ARTS & CRAFTS
Black Walnut Ink Making
When: September 2, 10 a.m.
Where: Westhampton Beach Historical Society, 101 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
What: Learn how to write with black walnut ink, which was used to write the Declaration of Independence. Learn how it’s made and try your hand at it.
Contact: 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org
PUPPETRY
“Tommy’s Space Adventure”
When: September 2, 11 a.m.
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: Goat on a Boat at Bay Street Theater presents Art Puppet Theatre’s Tommy’s Space Adventure! Tommy loves books about outer space and aliens. When he meets Zeenon the Alien, he must stop mad scientist Dr. Lost N. Space from a nefarious plot.
Contact: 631-725-9500, baytreet.org
OUTDOORS
Farmer’s Helper
When: September 3, 10 a.m.
Where: The Green School, Sagaponack
What: Kids will learn how to care for animals big and small, like horses, pigs, chickens, sheep and more. This event is appropriate for ages 3–10; the exact location will be given upon registration.
Contact: 631-237-1148, theartfarms.org
FUN & GAMES
Lego Club
When: September 3, 10 a.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Kids can play with Lego and leave their works-in-progress to complete next time.
Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org