Hamptons Kids’ Events: Spy Academy, CMEE and More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com. For a list of Harborfest activities, click here.

WORKSHOPS

Spy Academy

When: September 8, 6 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach

What: Children will learn all about spies. Participants will engage in fun “spy” activities, such as writing with invisible ink. This event is open to children ages 5–8.

Contact: 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

ARTS

Pollock Family Drip Painting

When: September 9, 10 a.m.

Where: Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

What: Author and artist Joyce Raimondo will lead this fun program, which includes exploring the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, as well as families making their own drip paintings outdoors. This event is open to children ages 4 and up.

Contact: 917-502-0790, imaginearted.com

FUN & GAMES

Lego Club

When: September 10, 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids can play with Lego and leave their works-in-progress to complete next time.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

LEARNING

Weather in a Bottle

When: September 10, 2:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Kids will enjoy a snack while creating their own personal weather systems in a bottle to take home. This event is open to children ages 5–8.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Teen Yoga & More with Mary Sabo

When: September 12, 3 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Learn how to stay calm and be your best self using the Flow State Method. This event is open to kids in grades 6 and up.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org