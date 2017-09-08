Hamptons Kids’ Events: Spy Academy, CMEE and More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com. For a list of Harborfest activities, click here.
WORKSHOPS
Spy Academy
When: September 8, 6 p.m.
Where: Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach
What: Children will learn all about spies. Participants will engage in fun “spy” activities, such as writing with invisible ink. This event is open to children ages 5–8.
Contact: 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
ARTS
Pollock Family Drip Painting
When: September 9, 10 a.m.
Where: Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
What: Author and artist Joyce Raimondo will lead this fun program, which includes exploring the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, as well as families making their own drip paintings outdoors. This event is open to children ages 4 and up.
Contact: 917-502-0790, imaginearted.com
FUN & GAMES
Lego Club
When: September 10, 10 a.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Kids can play with Lego and leave their works-in-progress to complete next time.
Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org
LEARNING
Weather in a Bottle
When: September 10, 2:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Kids will enjoy a snack while creating their own personal weather systems in a bottle to take home. This event is open to children ages 5–8.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Teen Yoga & More with Mary Sabo
When: September 12, 3 p.m.
Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton
What: Learn how to stay calm and be your best self using the Flow State Method. This event is open to kids in grades 6 and up.
Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org