Hamptons Real Estate By the Numbers: August 2017

by Behind the Hedges

Our sister site and monthly magazine, Behind the Hedges (BehindtheHedges.com), offers an index of Hamptons real estate by the numbers for August 2017. Read these tidbits and factoids, and feel satisfied knowing a little bit more than most about East End properties, history and more. Or, store them deep in your brain now and impress friends and colleagues at cocktail parties later.

Prize money, 1976 Hampton Classic, for all classes: $20,000

Prize money, 2017 Hampton Classic Grand Prix: $300,000

Year Wainscott Windmill built in Southampton: 1813

Year Wainscott Windmill moved to Wainscott: 1852

Year Wainscott Windmill moved to Montauk to serve as a guest house: 1922

Year Wainscott Windmill moved back to Wainscott when the Army created Camp Hero: 1942

Asking price, Harvey Weinstein’s Amagansett home: $12,400,000

Grosses for The Founder, highest-grossing film of 2017, Weinstein Company: $12,786,053

Asking price for late literary agent Ed Victor’s Water Mill property: $3,500,000

How much ex British PM David Cameron’s book, repped by Ed Victor, sold for: $1,028,880

Ed Victor’s commission: $156,000

Want more hot news and insights from the Hamptons real estate scene? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island's fabled East End, featuring in-depth, exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons.

