Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, September 15, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh to waist high, SSE background-swell with light onshores and some occasional stomach high peaks…

Wind Forecast:

SW around 5 kt.

Water Temp: 66°–68°

Wear a 2mm short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 4:06 a.m. • LOW: 9:45 p.m. • HIGH: 4:45 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Teeny waves with light onshores early a.m. Saturday, building surf Saturday p.m., 4′-7′ seas with NE winds early a.m. Sunday, E winds Sunday p.m., NE winds and pumping 9′-14′ seas Monday–Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.