Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, September 8, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high, ESE swell with SW wind morning sickness this a.m. Most breaks are looking not so great with the onshore winds, but find the right spot and you might have some fun. Also, keep your eyes on the wind today, because if it turns W–NW ahead of schedule, then we might have some super fun waves late in the day before sunset…

Wind Forecast:

SW winds 10–15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Sometime this afternoon/eve winds are forecast to turn W, and then NW tonight.

Water Temp: 66°–68°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a 2mm full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 9:39 a.m. • LOW: 3:36 p.m. • HIGH: 9:57 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

5′-6′ swell with light offshores Saturday, residual swell with N winds early a.m. Sunday, N winds and longboard waves early a.m. Monday, E wind mushiness Monday afternoon…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.