Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, September 11, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Thigh to waist high, SSE background-swell with clean conditions this a.m. Go have fun on your longboards before the winds turns onshore later this afternoon. Also, according to the NOAA there ought to be some SE swell showing up at some point today. So, keep your eyes peeled just in case…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds 10–15 kt becoming W late.

Water Temp: 62°–66°

Wear a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 5:21 a.m. • HIGH: 11:57 a.m. • LOW: 6:12 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

3′-4′ seas with NW winds early Tuesday morning, W winds Tuesday afternoon/evening, 3′-4′ seas with W-SW winds Wednesday–Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.