Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, September 14, 2017

Photo: mihtiander/123rf
September 14, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
 Chest to head high, SSE swell with onshore winds.

Wind Forecast:
SW at 5–10 kt late.

Water Temp: 65°–68°
Wear a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 8:26 a.m. • HIGH: 3:26 p.m. • LOW: 10:05 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Trace background swell with light onshores Friday, 4′-5′ surf on Saturday with light onshores, E winds and 7′ surf on Sunday, 8′-11′ seas with NE winds on Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

