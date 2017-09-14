Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, September 14, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high, SSE swell with onshore winds.

Wind Forecast:

SW at 5–10 kt late.

Water Temp: 65°–68°

Wear a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 8:26 a.m. • HIGH: 3:26 p.m. • LOW: 10:05 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Trace background swell with light onshores Friday, 4′-5′ surf on Saturday with light onshores, E winds and 7′ surf on Sunday, 8′-11′ seas with NE winds on Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.