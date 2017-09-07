Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, September 7, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to stomach to sort of chest-to-head-high onshore wind-slop this morning… Expect things to get slightly larger and choppier throughout today…

Wind Forecast:

W winds 10–15 kt, becoming SW with at 15-20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt.

Water Temp: 66°–68°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a 2mm full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 9:01 a.m. • LOW: 2:51 p.m. • HIGH: 9:16 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

3′-5′ swell with W winds Friday, 4′-7′ swell with light offshores Saturday, N winds and residual swell early a.m. Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.