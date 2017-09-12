Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to chest high SSE swell with glassy conditions this a.m. Get out there this morning before the winds turn onshore. Also, keep your eyes peeled for building 4′-6′ SE swell throughout today and tonight, and be on the ready for early a.m. tomorrow…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds 5–10 kt becoming W early this afternoon, then becoming SW 10–15 kt late.

Water Temp: 64°–66°

Wear a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 6:13 a.m. • HIGH: 12:55 p.m. • LOW: 7:21 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

4′-6′ SE swell with W winds on Wednesday, residual 3′-4′ swell with SW winds Thursday, 4′-5′ seas with onshore winds Friday, E winds and 4′-6′ seas Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.