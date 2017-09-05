Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, September 5, 2017

September 5, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to stomach high SW wind-slop…

Wind Forecast:
SW winds at 15-20 KT with gusts up to 25 KT.

Water Temp: 66°–68°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a 2mm full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 7:51 a.m. • LOW: 1:25 p.m. • HIGH: 8:04 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
S wind-swell Weds, SW wind-swell mixed with background-swell on Thursday, W winds and background-swell Friday, NW winds and maybe more background-swell on Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

