Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, September 5, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to stomach high SW wind-slop…

Wind Forecast:

SW winds at 15-20 KT with gusts up to 25 KT.

Water Temp: 66°–68°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a 2mm full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 7:51 a.m. • LOW: 1:25 p.m. • HIGH: 8:04 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

S wind-swell Weds, SW wind-swell mixed with background-swell on Thursday, W winds and background-swell Friday, NW winds and maybe more background-swell on Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.