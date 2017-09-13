Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, September 13, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high, 4′-5′ long period SSE swell, with light winds and semi-clean conditions this a.m.. Get out there ASAP before the winds pick up out of the SW…

Wind Forecast:

W winds 5–10 kt, becoming SW at 10–15 kt late.

Water Temp: 64°–66°

Wear a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 7:14 a.m. • HIGH: 2:03 p.m. • LOW: 8:46 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

3′-4′ long period SSE swell with light SW winds early a.m. Thursday, 2′-3′ remnants with light onshores Friday, light E winds and background-swell Saturday, NE winds and background-swell early a.m. Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.