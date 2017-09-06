Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, September 6, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to stomach (to almost chest-high) onshore wind-slop…

Wind Forecast:

S winds at 10–15 KT with gusts to 20 KT.

Water Temp: 66°–68°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a 2mm full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:25 a.m. • LOW: 2:08 p.m. • HIGH: 8:39 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W winds and S–SE swell on Thursday, 6′ seas with light W winds Friday, 6′ ground-swell Saturday with light N winds, 4’–6′ seas on Sunday with light N winds…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.