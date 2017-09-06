HarborFest 2017 Schedule of Events

by What To Do

This year’s HarborFest in Sag Harbor will take place from Friday, September 8–Sunday, September 10 throughout Sag Harbor. Find a full list of activities below!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

8 p.m. Bay Street Theater All Star Comedy Show hosted by Joseph Vecsey, featuring Blair Socci and Dave Temple, Bay Street Theater, Bay Street

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

9 a.m. Andy’s Run For a Guide Dog, West Water Street

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sag Harbor Farmers Market, Bay Street at Burke Street

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park

9 a.m.–6 p.m. Sidewalk Sale, Village Business District

10–11 a.m. Live Nautical Music with John Corr, Windmill Beach

10 a.m.–1 p.m. Annie Cooper Boyd House & Museum exhibit 19th & 21st Century Artistic Visions, Sag Harbor Historical Society, 174 Main Street

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Classic Boat Display, Long Wharf

10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Children’s Amusements, Games, Activities, Long Wharf

10 a.m.–5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf

11 a.m. Sag Harbor Walking Tour Highlights led by April Gornik, Meet at Windmill, Long Wharf

11 a.m. Children’s Tug-of-war, Windmill Beach

11 a.m. Live Music with Sag Harbor Community Band, Long Wharf

11 a.m.–2 p.m. Wigwam Workshop with Native American Arts and Native American Life on the East End Exhibition, Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street. $60 for workshop, $5 exhibition

11 a.m.–3 p.m. Old Jail House Museum Tours, Division Street next to the police station

11:30 a.m. Flyboard Demonstration, Long Wharf

11:30 a.m. Boogie Board Races for Elementary Students, Windmill Beach

Noon. Whalers Cup Races Elimination Round #1, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

Noon. Live Nautical Music with John Corr, Windmill Beach

Noon. American Beauty Tour, one-hour cruise departs from Long Wharf. $16 adults, $11 children, free under 4

1 p.m. Kids’ Corn Shucking Contest, register at the Windmill, Long Wharf

1:30 p.m. Flyboard Demonstration, Long Wharf

1:30 p.m. Firefighters’ Cup Whaleboat Races, Sag Harbor FD Championship, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

1:30 p.m. American Beauty Tour, departs from Long Wharf

1:30–3:30 p.m. Live Music with The Vine Brothers, Windmill Beach

2:30 p.m. Children’s Potato Sack Race, Windmill Beach

3 p.m. Whalers Cup Races Elimination Round #2, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

3 p.m. Children’s Hula Hoop Fun, Long Wharf

3 p.m. American Beauty Tour, departs from Long Wharf. $16 adults, $11 children, free under 4

3:30 p.m. Clam Shucking Contest, presented by Harbor Pets, Long Wharf

4–6:30 p.m. Live Music with Hoo Doo Loungers, Long Wharf

5 p.m. Author Annette Hinkle speaks about Sag Harbor Cinema history, reading from the new book Sag Harbor Cinema

5:30 p.m. American Beauty Sunset Tour, two-hour cruise departs from Long Wharf. $42 adults, $28 children, free under 4.

7–9:30 p.m. Live Music with Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, Long Wharf

7:30 p.m. Film screening of Sag Harbor and the World: Embracing Diversity, followed by a Q&A with filmmakers, Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street

8 p.m. Live Music with The Complete Unknowns, Bay Street Theater. $30

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

8 a.m.–Noon. Pancake Breakfast, Sag Harbor Fire Department, Brick Kiln Road

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park

9 a.m.–4 p.m. Sidewalk Sale, Village Business District

10 a.m.–1 p.m. Annie Cooper Boyd House & Museum exhibit 19th & 21st Century Artistic Visions, Sag Harbor Historical Society, 174 Main Street

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Children’s Amusements, Games, Activities, Long Wharf

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Classic Boat Display, Long Wharf

10 a.m.–5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf

10:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Live Music with Tim Fitall and Sampawams Creek, Long Wharf

11 a.m. Children’s Tug-of-war, Windmill Beach

11:30 a.m. Flyboard Demonstration, Long Wharf

11:30 a.m. Junior Whaleboat Elimination and Semifinal Rounds, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

Noon. Clam Chowder Contest, Long Wharf

Noon. Whaleboat Races Semifinal, Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

Noon. American Beauty Tour, departs from Long Wharf. $15 adults, $10 children, free under 4.

1 p.m. Children’s Corn Shucking Contest, Windmill Beach

1 p.m. Havens Beach WOOD Regatta Women’s Open One Design, Breakwater Yacht Club

1 p.m. Guided walking tour of the historic Oakland Cemetery led by Steven Peters. Meet at the far gate of the cemetery on Jermain Avenue

1–3 p.m. Live Music with Jim Turner, Long Wharf

1:30 p.m. Whaleboat Fire Department Final

1:30 p.m. American Beauty Tour, departs from Long Wharf. $16 adults, $11 children, free under 4

1:30 p.m. Flyboard Demonstration, Long Wharf

2 p.m. Conversation with Ed German, host of WPPB’s Urban Jazz Experience and Friday Night Soul, reading from his memoir, Deep Down in Brooklyn. Eastville Community Historical Society’s Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street

2 p.m. The New York Dog Film Festival, Bay Street Theater

2:30 p.m. Junior Whaleboat Championship, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

3 p.m. American Beauty Tour, departs from Long Wharf. $16 adults, $11 children, free under 4

3 p.m. Children’s Hula Hoop Contest, Long Wharf

3 p.m. Whaleboat Race Championship, Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

3–5 p.m. Keith the Leaf Fire Juggler

4 p.m. Lobster Roll Eating Contest, presented by Bay Burger, Long Wharf

6–8:30 p.m. Turnpike Block Party, Estia’s Little Kitchen. $100. This event is likely to sell out.

For more information on HarborFest, visit sagharborchamber.com.