Harvey in Houston: Sanctuary City, Federal Funding, FEMA, How to Help

Photo: limbitech, deskcube/123RF
September 7, 2017 by Dan Rattiner

Our hearts are out to Houston.

People are fundraising everywhere. FEMA seems to be operating smoothly. Hopefully they will make a swift recovery.

But were you aware that Houston is a sanctuary city? I suppose the ban on federal funding going to Houston has been temporarily lifted.

Very likely, the ICE police are not wading through the water to wake illegals in their flooded homes and drag them off to detention centers.

We live in amazing times.

***

How to Help

To help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, donate to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Visit their website at ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/ or text HARVEY2017 to 91999.

If you’d like to donate much-needed blood, book an appointment book an appointment with the Red Cross at redcrossblood.org/donating-blood.

Wherever, and whatever, you donate, make sure it’s vetted and official with a quick search on Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org), which features a list of organizations involved in hurricane relief efforts here.

If it appears someone or some organization is defrauding well meaning people, you can report them to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at justice.gov/opa/pr/tips-avoiding-fraudulent-charitable-contribution-schemes.

Related Articles

Bear bathroom cartoon by Mickey ParaskevasHouston Repeals Law Allowing Transgender Bathroom ChoiceDonald Trump in all his gloryEverything at Stake: Trump, 12 Million “Illegals” & Night Raids in the HamptonsThe Montauk Lighthouse surveillance camera is now on!Doing Our Part: Montauk Lighthouse Surveillance Camera Is Now OnBorder wall cartoon by Mickey ParaskevasIt’s Begun: The Rules of Who Gets Deported Changed Two Weeks Ago

BACK TO Dan Rattiner's Stories

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar