Harvey in Houston: Sanctuary City, Federal Funding, FEMA, How to Help

by Dan Rattiner

Our hearts are out to Houston.

People are fundraising everywhere. FEMA seems to be operating smoothly. Hopefully they will make a swift recovery.

But were you aware that Houston is a sanctuary city? I suppose the ban on federal funding going to Houston has been temporarily lifted.

Very likely, the ICE police are not wading through the water to wake illegals in their flooded homes and drag them off to detention centers.

We live in amazing times.

***

How to Help

To help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, donate to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Visit their website at ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/ or text HARVEY2017 to 91999.

If you’d like to donate much-needed blood, book an appointment book an appointment with the Red Cross at redcrossblood.org/donating-blood.

Wherever, and whatever, you donate, make sure it’s vetted and official with a quick search on Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org), which features a list of organizations involved in hurricane relief efforts here.

If it appears someone or some organization is defrauding well meaning people, you can report them to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at justice.gov/opa/pr/tips-avoiding-fraudulent-charitable-contribution-schemes.