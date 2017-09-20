HIFF Announces Full 2017 Film Lineup

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has announced the full slate for the 25th Anniversary festival.
The 25th Anniversary will host a special event for Universal Pictures’ breakout hit Get Out, from writer/director/producer Jordan Peele. The event will explore scenes from the groundbreaking film and welcome a conversation about its themes, as well as their relevance to today’s political and cultural climate. Peele, fellow Get Out producers Jason Blum and Sean McKittrick, and stars Daniel Kaluuya (one of 2017’s “Variety 10 Actors to Watch” honorees) and Allison Williams will be in attendance. The conversation will be moderated by Eric Kohn, chief film critic and a senior editor for Indiewire and president of the New York Film Critics Circle.
New talent attending the festival include Jamie Bell, Annette Bening, Jason Blum, Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, Richard Jenkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele, Margot Robbie, Sam Rockwell and Allison Williams. Previously announced talent attending include Julie Andrews, Carter Burwell, Deon Cole, Alan Cumming, Simon Curtis, Michael Finley, Jennifer Garner, Armie Hammer, Spencer Haywood, Diane Kruger, Itzhak Perlman, Rob Reiner, Oscar Robertson, Andy Serkis, P.J. Tucker, and Bria Vinaite.
“This films in this year’s festival explore a range of stories and perspectives that will take audiences on new paths and spark the kind of debates and conversations that are crucial for a culturally vibrant community,” said HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent. “Thankfully, over the years, I’ve witnessed the audiences on the East End open themselves up to this experience, and I’m so excited to share this year’s lineup with them.”
Here’s list of feature-length films:
Itzhak
I, Tonya
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Breathe
After Louie
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
In the Fade
LBJ
Marshall
The Meyerowitz Stories
The Shape of Water
The Yellow Birds
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Wonderstruck
11/8/16
Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle
Love Means Zero
Mountain
The China Hustle
Disappearance
Oh Lucy!
Summer 1993
Thoroughbreds
Under the Tree
Filmworker
I Am Evidence
Larger Than Life, The Kevyn Aucoin Story
Love, Cecil
One Of Us
Spielberg
Strad Style
The Dead Nation
The Family I Had
The First to Do It
The Work
Voyeur
A Ciambra
A Fantastic Woman
Arrhythmia
En El Séptimo Día
Happy End
Loveless
Mr and Mrs Adelman
Novitiate
The Divine Order
The Florida Project
The Leisure Seeker
The Misogynists
The Square
Killer Bees
Strong Island
Wanderland
Earth: One Amazing Day
From the Ashes
Hondros
Human Flow
Muhi–Generally Temporary
The Other Side of Hope
Jane
The Last Pig
Get Out
Victor/Victoria
Icarus
For more information on the Hamptons International Film Festival, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.