HIFF Announces Full 2017 Film Lineup

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has announced the full slate for the 25th Anniversary festival.

The 25th Anniversary will host a special event for Universal Pictures’ breakout hit Get Out, from writer/director/producer Jordan Peele. The event will explore scenes from the groundbreaking film and welcome a conversation about its themes, as well as their relevance to today’s political and cultural climate. Peele, fellow Get Out producers Jason Blum and Sean McKittrick, and stars Daniel Kaluuya (one of 2017’s “Variety 10 Actors to Watch” honorees) and Allison Williams will be in attendance. The conversation will be moderated by Eric Kohn, chief film critic and a senior editor for Indiewire and president of the New York Film Critics Circle.

New talent attending the festival include Jamie Bell, Annette Bening, Jason Blum, Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, Richard Jenkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele, Margot Robbie, Sam Rockwell and Allison Williams. Previously announced talent attending include Julie Andrews, Carter Burwell, Deon Cole, Alan Cumming, Simon Curtis, Michael Finley, Jennifer Garner, Armie Hammer, Spencer Haywood, Diane Kruger, Itzhak Perlman, Rob Reiner, Oscar Robertson, Andy Serkis, P.J. Tucker, and Bria Vinaite.

“This films in this year’s festival explore a range of stories and perspectives that will take audiences on new paths and spark the kind of debates and conversations that are crucial for a culturally vibrant community,” said HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent. “Thankfully, over the years, I’ve witnessed the audiences on the East End open themselves up to this experience, and I’m so excited to share this year’s lineup with them.”

Here’s list of feature-length films:

Itzhak

I, Tonya

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Breathe

After Louie

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

In the Fade

LBJ

Marshall

The Meyerowitz Stories

The Shape of Water

The Yellow Birds

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Wonderstruck

11/8/16

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle

Love Means Zero

Mountain

The China Hustle

Disappearance

Oh Lucy!

Summer 1993

Thoroughbreds

Under the Tree

Filmworker

I Am Evidence

Larger Than Life, The Kevyn Aucoin Story

Love, Cecil

One Of Us

Spielberg

Strad Style

The Dead Nation

The Family I Had

The First to Do It

The Work

Voyeur

A Ciambra

A Fantastic Woman

Arrhythmia

En El Séptimo Día

Happy End

Loveless

Mr and Mrs Adelman

Novitiate

The Divine Order

The Florida Project

The Leisure Seeker

The Misogynists

The Square

Killer Bees

Strong Island

Wanderland

Earth: One Amazing Day

From the Ashes

Hondros

Human Flow

Muhi–Generally Temporary

The Other Side of Hope

Jane

The Last Pig

Get Out

Victor/Victoria

Icarus

