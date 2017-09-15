Hillary Clinton Makes the Interview Rounds

Hillary Clinton. Photo credit: Brendan J. O'Reilly
September 15, 2017 by SOTH Team

Frequent Hamptons visitor Hillary Clinton has been making the rounds to promote her book, What Happened. She appeared on Today with East Ender Matt Lauer, and talked to Anderson Cooper (also a Hamptonite) on CNN to discuss losing the presidency to Donald Trump, the events surrounding the election and more.

In her first live interview in months, Clinton spoke to Lauer about the many factors that led to her loss in the 2016 Presidential election, including James Comey’s announcement that she was being investigated for her private email server, the speculation that Russia interfered and more. She and Lauer briefly clashed over passages in the book criticizing Lauer for his press coverage of the election.

Clinton’s interview with Cooper covered much of the same ground, as well as other topics, like her feelings on Inauguration Day (it was tough). See the interview below.

Check out clips below.

