Jennifer Lopez Gushes About Her Relationship with A-Rod

by SOTH Team

East Ender Jennifer Lopez recently invited Hola! USA to her Hamptons home and spoke with the publication about her career, life and relationship with Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez.

“I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have—that I’m a better person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner,” she told Hola! USA. “I want to be better and I’m okay with all of it. I totally accept myself for all those things…I’m not here to be perfect and I’m not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me. As for her relationship with A-Rod, Lopez said, “I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don’t know—maybe ever. And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”

Lopez and A-Rod were first reported to be dating back in March, after her breakup with the significantly younger Drake. Since then, the two have been seen out in public often, Lopez has called him her man crush, they’ve shared joint workout videos on Instagram and more. They had a giant birthday party together in July.

Could A-Rod finally be “the one” for Lopez?