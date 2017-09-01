Jimmy Fallon Has Final Finger Surgery, Attends Benefit at Old Stove Pub

by SOTH Team

After nearly losing his finger in an accident two years ago, Jimmy Fallon has reportedly had one final surgery to fix it. Page Six reports that the East Ender and TV personality and wife Nancy were at Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack at a kickoff dinner for the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons’ Blue Dream benefit. While he was there for a good cause—he donated $10,000—Fallon is no stranger to the Old Stove Pub; the Sagaponack resident has been dining there for many years and even entertained the restaurant with a spontaneous performance of Hamptonite Billy Joel’s Piano Man. This time around, Fallon had a cast around his finger. Fallon hurt himself in July, 2015 in an accident that required microsurgery and for led to a 10-day stint in the ICU.

Blue Dream is an annual gala that supports local charities and organizations. This year’s honorees were The Lonely Whale Foundation and the Navy SEAL Museum’s Trident House Charities Program. The guest of honor was Navy SEAL Master Chief Rick Kaiser, who was on the Osama Bin Laden mission.

Watch a (low quality, sorry) video of Fallon singing at Old Stove Pub.