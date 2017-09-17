Julianne Moore Discusses Women’s Challenges in Hollywood

by SOTH Team

Montauk homeowner Julianne Moore has an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, among many other smaller honors. But this iconic and talented actress had to overcome Hollywood ageism and stereotypes to achieve success.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Moore detailed some of the early challenges she faced in her acting career. “I’ve been very fortunate,” she said, “But also I do hate to keep beating that ‘there’s nothing for women out there’ drum, because I feel like the more you say it the more you make it true.”

Moore also discussed beauty and perception. “Honestly, I think people are considered more attractive than they are when they’re successful. So maybe I’m viewed differently now but back then I had an agent who would tell me before I went in to auditions that I should ‘try to look pretty.’ Apparently the feedback kept coming in: ‘Could she be prettier?’ And I remember thinking, ‘Oh dear, I’m not sure I have much control over that.'”

The next project fans of Moore can look forward to is Kingsman: The Golden Circle, in which Moore plays cheerful and sweet (but deadly and psychotic) villain Poppy Adams.