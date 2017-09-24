Kyle MacLachlan Talks Love Scene with Naomi Watts on ‘Twin Peaks’

by SOTH Team

Hamptonites Kyle MacLachlan and Naomi Watts recently starred in the 18-part revival of Twin Peaks on Showtime, and while the show drew mixed reactions from fans and critics who both loved and hated the show’s opaque plot and unsatisfying conclusion, most could agree on one thing: MacLachlan and Watts were fantastic.

Watts played Janey-E Jones, a put-upon housewife in Las Vegas, while MacLachlan played three different characters, including Janey-E’s dim-witted husband, Dougie. In one particularly memorable scene, Janey-E and Dougie make love, with Janey-E clearly “in control.”

We can’t show the scene here (it’s a bit too risque), but MacLachlan recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he recounted the filming of the wacky encounter. “We started doing the scene and just by the way the bed was, my arms kind of started to bounce on the bed,” he says. “He doesn’t know what’s going on…he’s kind of enjoying the sensation, and the DP [director of photography] says ‘Keep doing the arms, it’s hilarious!'”

Check out MacLachlan’s interview with Corden below.