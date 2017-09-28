Madonna Makes Surprise Appearance with Amy Schumer at Comedy Cellar

by SOTH Team

The audience at New York City’s Comedy Cellar got quite a surprise on Tuesday, September 26, when Hamptonite Madonna made an impromptu appearance onstage with Long Islander Amy Schumer!

“One minute I was Walking into @barneysny like a BOSS for the official opening my skin care line @mdnaskin…And the next minute I was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry thank you Amy!” Madonna wrote on her Instagram page. Schumer wrote on her own Instagram, “We’d like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act.”

The Comedy Cellar was filled with surprise guests on Tuesday night, including Pete Holmes, Aziz Ansari, John Stewart and Shelter Island’s Louis CK.

This isn’t the first time Madonna and Schumer have collaborated. Schumer opened for Madonna this past October in Madison Square Garden. This time around, Madonna was in the city for her MDNA skincare line debut at Barney’s.

