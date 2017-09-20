North Fork Roasting Co. Owner Appears on ‘Chopped’

by SOTH Team

Congratulations to Jess Dunne, co-owner of North Fork Roasting Co., for appearing on Food Network’s popular cooking competition show Chopped!

Dunne, who studied at Suffolk County Community College’s Culinary Arts program, appeared on the September 19 episode, “Comfort Zone.” Here’s a description of the episode:

In this special competition, the baskets are filled with enticing, soul-soothing comfort foods! The chefs are asked to carry the comfort food theme onto their completed plates, starting in round one when they must utilize something starchy and something greasy. A homey protein and some beautiful tomatoes are in the mix in the entree round, then a nostalgic cookie meets a dairy delight in the dessert basket.

Chopped is a competition in which chefs are given a mystery basket of peculiar ingredients that don’t necessarily go together and must make an appetizer, entree and dessert based on the baskets. The show’s panel of judges includes Dan’s Taste of Summer favorites Alex Guarnaschelli, Geoffrey Zakarian and Marc Murphy, among others.

This week’s ingredients included fried chicken, rainbow chard, fingerling potatoes and bacon grease for the appetizer portion; meatloaf mix, heirloom tomatoes, chanterelle, mushrooms and boxed mac and cheese for the entree; and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, strawberries, vanilla wafers and chocolate milk for dessert segment.

Dunne fought valiantly and was eliminated in the last round, coming in second place. While we think she should have won, we’d like to congratulate her for a job well done!

North Fork Roasting Co. is located at 55795 Main Road, Southold. For more information call 631-876-5450 and visit noforoastingco.com.