Ralph Macchio to Serve as Celebrity Ambassador at Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta

by SOTH Team

Hamptons fan Ralph Macchio will be hanging by the waters of the north shore at the Port Jefferson Yacht Club this Saturday, September 9. The actor will again serve as Celebrity Ambassador for the annual Village Cup Regatta, which raises money for Mather Hospital’s Palliative Medicine Program, and for The Lustgarten Foundation, which funds pancreatic cancer research.

The regatta was formed eight years ago when tragedy struck the Port Jefferson Yacht Club in the form of losing two of its members, former Commodore Bill Hausner and longtime club secretary Dwana Holroyd, to pancreatic cancer. The membership wanted to do more than just a memorial and decided to fight the disease by raising funds for research, a cure and treatment of those suffering from this serious illness.

For more information, visit portjeffersonyachtclub.com.