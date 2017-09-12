Real Estate Roundtable: Hamptons Dream Dwellings

by Real Estate Roundtable

Dick Cavett’s Tick Hall, the Maidstone Club, the Cedar Point Lighthouse… We asked this month’s panel of real estate experts, if you could live in any house or building in the Hamptons, which would it be?​

I recently sold a one-of-a-kind property, 1285 Flying Point Road in Water Mill. I fell in love with the architectural details, style and location. As a water enthusiast, this oceanfront dream home offered immediate ocean access and spectacular 180 degree views of the ocean and Mecox Bay: it is truly an exceptional property.—Angela Boyer, Sotheby’s International Realty

For me, being surrounded by water, having views in all direction, sunrise and sunsets and few neighbors would be heaven! I would be very happy in Cedar Point Lighthouse with a major renovation. Lighthouses are probably my favorite buildings—simple, functional and always placed in dramatically beautiful settings. For move in tomorrow, I will take Kilkare in Wainscott. It’s quintessential Hamptons, with amazing craftsmanship in a stunning location on the ocean.—Maz Crotty, Nest Seekers International

I would love to live in the old Rogers Library in Southampton Village on Jobs Lane. It would be so cool to modernize the interior while retaining the original exterior. Great location too!—Mary Slattery, The Corcoran Group

I’d have to say 77 Dune Road, my oceanfront exclusive in Bridgehampton. I would fix it up with a new kitchen and bathroom, and paint the inside white.. I’d probably add new windows, doors, siding and roof and be happy as a clam. Living on the ocean in that adorable cottage would be my dream come true.—Carol Nobbs, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

I think it would have to be the Maidstone Clubhouse. Is there a better spot?—Martha Gundersen, Brown Harris Stevens

Besides my own home in Sag Harbor Village, I would have to say Tick Hall. Living in Dick Cavett’s oceanfront mansion situated on 20 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean would be sublime.—John Christopher, Sotheby’s International Realty

The Warhol estate in Montauk!—Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate

In Southampton Village on Gin Lane is a personal friend’s home. The house has spectacular water views of the ocean and a tennis court. The owners know my wife and I love their home!—Beau Hulse, Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty Group

In a heartbeat, I would live in the Elliptical House off of Scuttle Hole Road on Millstone Road in Water Mill. I loved driving by it as a kid and seeing the sheep nearby and thinking it was out of a fairy tale. Even today I still love its striking whimsical appearance. It’s like nothing else in the Hamptons yet fits in perfectly.—Doug Sabo, Nest Seekers International

​I’ve always dreamed of owning a romantic nooks-and-crannies-filled home that sits high on a bluff with sweeping views of the sea. It would have a seaside porch with a hammock for reading, falling asleep to the crashing surf below and daydreaming about the lives of its 19th-century past inhabitants. Dick Cavett’s Tick Hall, one of the Seven Sisters grouping of houses in the Montauk Association designed by the architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White, is where I’d like to live!—Aimee Martin, Saunders & Associates

Read more Real Estate Roundtable