Sarah Jessica Parker Leads Airbnb Shopping Tour

by SOTH Team

East End fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker will lead one of Airbnb’s new “Social Impact Experiences,” which are tours and workshops led by locals in various cities. The October 6 “Sole of the City,” which is limited to four spots and costs $400, will include a trip to Bloomingdale’s, a pair of SJP Collection shoes, frozen yogurt and a ticket to the New York City Ballet. The proceeds will benefit the New York City Ballet.

Here’s Parker’s description of the event:

What better way to meet than at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, an iconic NYC landmark, for what I hope is an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience. I’ll help you find the perfect pair of shoes from the SJP Collection to complete your look. As we peruse the shoe department, I’ll tell you about the line and how the city that never sleeps helped inspire it. Next we’ll head to Forty Carrots for what some may say is the best frozen yogurt in NYC and we’ll chat about my city and why I’ve called it home for so many years. After that, I’ll send you off in your new SJP shoes to a special evening at the exquisite and incomparable New York City Ballet. You’ll have some of the best seats in the house, plus some VIP surprises. It’ll be a night you won’t soon forget.

Parker said in an interview with The Associated Press (via Page Six) that the tour “speaks to the very colorful identity that is New York. We could have gone to MOMA or the Whitney or walked through Chinatown or certainly had a nice walk on the High Line or just strolled the streets of the East Village or Midtown East,” also noting that she considers Bloomingdale’s to be “an iconic destination” that her guests will really enjoy. “There’s so much of the city that I recall from the many years of shooting on the streets,” Parker said, referencing her time starring on the beloved series Sex and the City.

Other Social Impact Experiences from Airbnb in New York include a Chelsea Piers golfing excursion with Michael Strahan to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and a visit to actor Ansel Elgort‘s Brooklyn neighborhood to benefit Americares hurricane relief efforts.