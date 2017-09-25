Sarah Jessica Parker Leads Airbnb Shopping Tour

East End fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker will lead one of Airbnb’s new “Social Impact Experiences,” which are tours and workshops led by locals in various cities. The October 6 “Sole of the City,” which is limited to four spots and costs $400, will include a trip to Bloomingdale’s, a pair of SJP Collection shoes, frozen yogurt and a ticket to the New York City Ballet. The proceeds will benefit the New York City Ballet.
Here’s Parker’s description of the event:
Parker said in an interview with The Associated Press (via Page Six) that the tour “speaks to the very colorful identity that is New York. We could have gone to MOMA or the Whitney or walked through Chinatown or certainly had a nice walk on the High Line or just strolled the streets of the East Village or Midtown East,” also noting that she considers Bloomingdale’s to be “an iconic destination” that her guests will really enjoy. “There’s so much of the city that I recall from the many years of shooting on the streets,” Parker said, referencing her time starring on the beloved series Sex and the City.
Other Social Impact Experiences from Airbnb in New York include a Chelsea Piers golfing excursion with Michael Strahan to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and a visit to actor Ansel Elgort‘s Brooklyn neighborhood to benefit Americares hurricane relief efforts.