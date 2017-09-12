Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts Adopt Texas Rescue Puppies

by SOTH Team

East Enders Liev Schreiber and ex-wife Naomi Watts are the proud new parents of two adorable dogs. The Ray Donovan star recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he unexpectedly fell in love—with two puppies! While he was backstage, Schreiber met several puppies who were rescued from shelters in Texas. He immediately called Watts (they’re still close) and his kids via FaceTime and introduced them to the adorable little canines. Watts and the kids were instantly in love, and Schreiber agreed to adopt two dogs.

Host Kelly Ripa came backstage and met the dogs and told Schreiber that “you guys are doing the right thing.”

We think so, too! Check out the heartwarming video of Schreiber meeting the dogs for the first time below.