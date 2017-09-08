Shop ‘Til You Drop: Harborfest Shopping Guide

by Shopping & Style

Sag Harbor’s Arts & Crafts Fair will take over Marine Park in the village on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, both days from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Grab locally made ware from local vendors. You’ll find accessories, clothing, art, jewelry, furniture and more! The Sidewalk Sale is back for HarborFest, too! Shop your favorite local businesses while strolling your favorite Main Street on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sag Harbor’s popular retail and eating destination, The Shopping Cove—part of the village’s beloved Main Street, known for its boutique stores and year-round shopping—is officially open for business. After some months of reconstruction following a fire in December 2016, The Shopping Cove welcomes residents and visitors to shop, relax and eat at their favorite gathering place. There are plans to improve the space and garden for next summer at The Shopping Cove.

Until then, head down 64-82 Main Street in Sag Harbor and check out what’s there: SagTown Coffee, Fingers Fine Haircutting, Illusions, Xanadu, Duck & Weave, Matta NY, Terra Design, Flying Point Surf School, Zamani House of Heritage, Boris Baranovich Architects and the Sag Harbor Law Offices of Whelan & Weiss. theshoppingcove.com.

Sag Harbor fans have another chance to wear their local pride on a hat for all to see. Long Island graphic designer Tom Bongiorno, who works out of Brooklyn, recently joined his hat manufacturing company, Bongiorno Brand, with Sag Harbor Partnership for a special run of Sag Harbor Cinema baseball caps, aka Cinema Caps, featuring the Cinema’s iconic neon sign. In June, the first run of 100 hats hats sold out very quickly online and at the Partnership’s big tent fundraising event—with 100% of the proceeds going toward rebuilding the cinema. bongiornobrand.com/shop/sag-harbor.

Canio’s Books will celebrate HarborFest on Saturday at 5 p.m. with a talk by writer Annette Hinkle, author of Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village. Annette will talk about the storied history of the beloved cinema, stretching back almost a century, to a time when tickets cost 40 cents! After the Sag Harbor Fire of 2016, Hinkle worked intensively researching the history of film in the village, and writes about her discoveries in this illustrated book. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Cinema Fund. caniosbooks.com.

Adopt don’t shop at Harborfest this year with the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF). The Hampton Bays shelter will be there with their Spay/Neuter Van, showcasing some of their cats and dogs available for adoption Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to show the animals and talk more about SASF programs and offerings. You can get some shopping done as they’ll be selling leashes, collars and miscellaneous other items. All sales will support the animals at SASF. On Sunday, check out the Sag Harbor Dog Film Festival at Bay Street Theatre (despite their lack of focus, dogs apparently make good films…). A portion of those proceeds will go to SASF. Saturday the 9th is also SASF’s 8th Annual Benefit at the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays from 6–10 p.m. southamptonanimalshelter.com.

The First Presbyterian Church of Sag Harbor—aka the Old Whalers Church—will be holding their annual yard sale Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The proceeds go to the Community House Fund and to support the church’s mission.