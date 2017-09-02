Shop ‘Til You Drop: One Kings Lane is Here to Stay

by Shopping & Style

What’s cooler than going back to school? What you wear on your feet—if it’s Keds leopard print, pony skin slip-ons. The print, the hue, the feel, that black racing stripe around the bright white sole. Say “yes!” to comfort and style! Fabulous Fall 2017 styles are sure to turn heads. keds.com

Sag Harbor’s popular retail and eating destination, The Shopping Cove, is officially open for business after some months of reconstruction following a fire in December 2016. For a listing of stores and other info, visit theshoppingcove.com

One Kings Lane’s (OKL) first ever brick-and-mortar store nestled in the heart of Southampton was a pop-up this season—and now it has gone permanent! After an overwhelmingly warm welcome from the community, One Kings Lane is pleased to extend its stay! To further invest in its relationships with the area’s customers, OKL has officially committed to a long-term lease at the corner of Jobs and Main. onekingslane.com

Want to shape up before you ship out for the winter? If so, Gym Source Equipment Experts’ 4-Day Labor Sale is what you’ve been waiting for. Save up to 30% on best-in-class ellipticals, treadmills, cross trainers, runner, home gyms, rowers and more. Plus, get up to 36 months interest-free financing and a free three-year extended labor warranty. Restrictions apply. Visit them at 23 Windmill Lane in Southampton, call 631-925-2449 or visit gymsource.com

Book it to BookHampton in East Hampton on Saturday, September 2 at 5 p.m. for a reading, discussion and signing with Colson Whitehead, the National Book Award-winning author of the critically acclaimed The Underground Railroad. Get your copy signed. bookhampton.com

Electric Flight Crew, an exclusive social and fitness club, has designed a Sunday lineup to help you reset and subsequently repeat the lavishness that is Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons with its Sweat. Sip. Soirée. event in Montauk. The day will begin with a one-of-a-kind sweat session to help reset your system before the sun goes down on Sunday. The sweat session, called the Shake + Bake (a run with circuit training along the way), will be followed by a bash of epic proportions. Killer pool party, live DJs with beats fueled by Braven, open bar compliments of Michelob Ultra and Rose Season, snacks, a post-worthy selfie stations, Under Armour swag, and good times are all on tap! All guests will receive a complimentary Under Armour tank and swag bag. Electric Flight Crew is built on the foundation of collective fitness, whose members are young, athletic professionals. Admission to the event will be by RSVP only. Final event details will be sent to all registered guests the week of the event. Email train@electricflightcrew.com for additional event inquiries. electricflightcrew.com

Roberta Roller Rabbit’s famous annual sample sale has begun at the Roller Rabbit Southampton store at 53D Jobs Lane and runs through September 4. The relaxed, resort-inspired lifestyle brand’s sale will have various products available including women’s clothing, accessories, children’s clothing, bedding, home décor and much more. Customers will receive up to 70% off. rollerrabbit.com

Now through the end of September, Blackman, the independent industry leader and distributor of building, construction and home improvement products, is offering 50% off on Elkay Fireclay, Quartz, or Crosstown Stainless Steel sinks. But that’s not all. Purchase one of those and receive a free selected Elkay kitchen faucet of your choice. Visit their Southampton location at 444 County Road 39, their Riverhead location at 940 West Main Street, or online at blackman.com.

Has your carpet seen the better side of summer and beach sand? Carpet One Floor & Home in Southampton at 675 North Sea Road offers a fine selection of carpet, hardwood, vinyl/LVT, ceramic, laminate, window treatments, dust–free sanding and refinishing and custom area rugs and, significantly, expert advice. What more do you need? Let your imagination run wild! 631-287-1070, carpetone.com

Too busy shopping to cook? It happens. Now there’s Hamptons Dial-a-Dinner home restaurant delivery service. They promise delivery within 90 minutes from a host of top restaurants from Montauk to Southampton and various delish places in between. 631-324-8887.