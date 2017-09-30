Shop ‘Til You Drop: Westhampton Beach Edition

by Shopping & Style

Westhampton Beach has it all this fall! Check out just some of the dealios:

It’s never too early to plan for summer! Or for your winter vacation in a place where it is summer. Wherever that may be, Wetter or Not at 132 Main Street, Suite 8, in Westhampton Beach has you covered. Literally. Wetter or Not is your source for the latest fashions in women’s swimwear. Treat yourself to their diverse offerings of one-piece swimwear and bikinis, as well as plus-size swimwear. Wetter of Not carries a wide variety of fashion-forward designer swimwear, designer swimsuits, and coordinating accessories with a rich palette of colors, textures and prints to choose from. wetterornot.org

Turn your summer house back into a winter house. Rosanti Floor Covering is a family owned and operated business that has been serving Westhampton Beach and surrounding communities for more than 35 years, offering prefinished wood floors, area rugs and wall-to-wall carpeting. Their boutique showroom, at 58A Old Riverhead Road in Westhampton Beach, also boasts an array of Hunter Douglas window treatments, which will put the finishing touch on any room in your home. As an authorized Hunter Douglas Gallery Dealer, Rosanti features more exclusive products offered by Hunter Douglas and offers special promotions to customers. 631-288-1018, rosantifloors.com

The home of The Carnival Cone is at 99 Main Street in Westhampton Beach. Shock Ice Cream & Candy Café has more than 60 flavors of hard ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frogurt, Italian Ice and sugar free ice cream. They also have Xbox, PlayStation and Xbox 360 for the kids to play while they enjoy their treats. Serious ice cream lovers take note: According to Shock’s Facebook page, if you fly your private jet into Gabreski Airport, they’ll come pick you up.

Can’t decide which show at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) you want to see this fall? Confident enough that their 2018 programming will be as impressive as ever and want to give the gift of art later this year? WHBPAC offers gift certificates in any denomination through the box office at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach or online at whbpac.org. Gift certificates are valid for one year from date of purchase and can only be redeemed for WHBPAC presented events.

Support all of Westhampton Beach’s local businesses October 7, 8 and 9 during the Westhampton Beach Sidewalk Sale when the whole village will be awash with bargains. Also on Main Street on October 7, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. take in the live music and local foods and libations during the 3rd annual Westhampton Beach Harvest Festival. Both of these events are sponsored by the Greater Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce. westhamptonchamber.org

The East End is pretty famous for dampness and mildew—who knew bamboo charcoal could do wonders toward solving the problem? The Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag is an easy way to maintain a dry and odor free environment, whether you’re storing things until next season or simply want to keep your spaces fresh. Just hang or place in a room and let it work. Leave it outside to refresh and reuse. mosonatural.com

We’ll drink to this: The Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild in Cutchogue is hosting a wine glass painting class on Wednesdays, October 4 & 11 from 1–3 p.m. Fee is $50 plus materials fee of about $10. To register, call 631-734-6382 or visit 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. For more information email oldtownguild@aol.com or visit oldtownartsguild.org.

The very talented Elizabeth Cassone has moved her hair salon, Windswept by the Sea, to Sag Harbor at 51 Division Street, over the UPS store, and is supporting the Sag Harbor Partnership to rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema. She’ll donate 20% of proceeds from all hair services through November for new clients who call her at 631-899-4154 for an appointment. windsweptbythesea.com